Earthquake jolts Pakistan, Afghanistan, at least 4 dead

Islamabad: A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 has struck Afghanistan and Pakistan, killing at least 4 people and injuring more than 150 others. Tremors were also felt as far away as New Delhi and Nepal.

An earthquake measuring 6.5-magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night, according to sources from the seismic monitoring center of Pakistan.

BREAKING: Footage of a house after #earthquake hits Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/cVzzYD1K3R — The Daily CPEC (@TheDailyCPEC) March 21, 2023

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the epicenter was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

Earlier reports suggested that no loss of life was immediately reported in the quake, which caused panic among people in Pakistan who rushed out of their houses.

A Powerful #Earthquake has been felt in parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, According to witnesses, There were no immediate reports of casualties. #TheVerified pic.twitter.com/wPSdwL39HZ — The Verifíed (@TheVerifLive) March 21, 2023

Meanwhile a 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 230 km, was monitored at 36.5 degrees north latitude and 70.8 degrees east longitude, the center said.