Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Telangana during next 24 hours : Met

Hyderabad: Heavy to very Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana in the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Thursday.

In a daily weather report here, it said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts of the state during the same period.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana on Friday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of the state from October 6 to 9.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana on October 10, the report said.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places in the state from today to Saturday.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at a few places in Telangana on Sunday and Monday.

Southwest monsoon has been active in the state.

Heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Wanaparthy district and at isolated places in Siddipet, Vikarabad, Mulugu, Nizamabad and Rangareddy districts and rain occurred at most places in Telangana during the last 24 hours.

The lowest minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees celsius was recorded at Medak on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the report added.

