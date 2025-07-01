NIMS Extends Application Deadline for MHM Course 2025: Apply Online
The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, has officially extended the application deadline for its Master in Hospital Management (MHM) Course 2025, according to a statement released by the hospital superintendent, Professor Nimm Satyanarayana.
The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, has officially extended the application deadline for its Master in Hospital Management (MHM) Course 2025, according to a statement released by the hospital superintendent, Professor Nimm Satyanarayana.
Table of Contents
Two-Year MHM Course with Internship Opportunity
The MHM course is a two-year full-time program followed by a mandatory six-month internship. Designed to develop skilled professionals in hospital administration, the course has only 20 seats available, making it highly competitive.
Also Read: Indiramma Housing Hit by Soaring Costs: Beneficiaries Struggle with ₹5 Lakh Extra Burden Amid Price Surges
Key Dates to Remember
- Last Date for Online Application: July 10, 2025 (by 5:00 PM)
- Last Date to Submit Hard Copies: July 14, 2025
- Application Mode: Online only via nims.edu.in
Applicants must submit printed application forms at the NIMS campus on or before July 14.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must hold a recognized Bachelor’s degree in any discipline. Preference may be given to those with relevant experience in hospital or healthcare management.
Course Fee Structure
|Category
|Fee Amount
|Registration Fee (OC/BC/EWS)
|₹5,000
|Registration Fee (SC/ST)
|₹4,000
|Admission Fee
|₹5,000
|Security Deposit (Refundable)
|₹1,000
|Tuition Fee per Semester
|₹26,250
Contact Details for Queries
For further information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official NIMS website or contact the administration at:
📞 040-23489189