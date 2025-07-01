NIMS Extends Application Deadline for MHM Course 2025: Apply Online

The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, has officially extended the application deadline for its Master in Hospital Management (MHM) Course 2025, according to a statement released by the hospital superintendent, Professor Nimm Satyanarayana.

Two-Year MHM Course with Internship Opportunity

The MHM course is a two-year full-time program followed by a mandatory six-month internship. Designed to develop skilled professionals in hospital administration, the course has only 20 seats available, making it highly competitive.

Last Date for Online Application : July 10, 2025 (by 5:00 PM)

: July 10, 2025 (by 5:00 PM) Last Date to Submit Hard Copies : July 14, 2025

: July 14, 2025 Application Mode: Online only via nims.edu.in

Applicants must submit printed application forms at the NIMS campus on or before July 14.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a recognized Bachelor’s degree in any discipline. Preference may be given to those with relevant experience in hospital or healthcare management.

Course Fee Structure

Category Fee Amount Registration Fee (OC/BC/EWS) ₹5,000 Registration Fee (SC/ST) ₹4,000 Admission Fee ₹5,000 Security Deposit (Refundable) ₹1,000 Tuition Fee per Semester ₹26,250

For further information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official NIMS website or contact the administration at:

📞 040-23489189