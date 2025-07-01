Hyderabad

NIMS Extends Application Deadline for MHM Course 2025: Apply Online

The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, has officially extended the application deadline for its Master in Hospital Management (MHM) Course 2025, according to a statement released by the hospital superintendent, Professor Nimm Satyanarayana.

Uma Devi1 July 2025 - 16:12
NIMS Extends Application Deadline for MHM Course 2025: Apply Online
NIMS Extends Application Deadline for MHM Course 2025: Apply Online

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, has officially extended the application deadline for its Master in Hospital Management (MHM) Course 2025, according to a statement released by the hospital superintendent, Professor Nimm Satyanarayana.

Two-Year MHM Course with Internship Opportunity

The MHM course is a two-year full-time program followed by a mandatory six-month internship. Designed to develop skilled professionals in hospital administration, the course has only 20 seats available, making it highly competitive.

Also Read: Indiramma Housing Hit by Soaring Costs: Beneficiaries Struggle with ₹5 Lakh Extra Burden Amid Price Surges

Key Dates to Remember

  • Last Date for Online Application: July 10, 2025 (by 5:00 PM)
  • Last Date to Submit Hard Copies: July 14, 2025
  • Application Mode: Online only via nims.edu.in

Applicants must submit printed application forms at the NIMS campus on or before July 14.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a recognized Bachelor’s degree in any discipline. Preference may be given to those with relevant experience in hospital or healthcare management.

Course Fee Structure

CategoryFee Amount
Registration Fee (OC/BC/EWS)₹5,000
Registration Fee (SC/ST)₹4,000
Admission Fee₹5,000
Security Deposit (Refundable)₹1,000
Tuition Fee per Semester₹26,250

Contact Details for Queries

For further information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official NIMS website or contact the administration at:
📞 040-23489189

Tags
Uma Devi1 July 2025 - 16:12
Back to top button