No Birth Certificate Needed, Aadhaar Sufficient for DoB Proof: HC

In a landmark ruling, the Gujarat High Court has established that the date of birth recorded in government documents such as Aadhaar, PAN, and driving licenses cannot be considered as the final proof of an individual’s birth date.

The court clarified that only the date of birth mentioned in the official birth certificate, as recorded in the Birth and Death Registration Register, holds legal authority.

Court Case Overview

The Gujarat High Court was hearing a case in which a petitioner sought to amend his birth date in the official records. The applicant claimed that his birth date was August 20, 1990, as reflected in various documents including his school leaving certificate, PAN, Aadhaar, passport, election card, and driving license. However, his birth certificate, issued by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), listed his birth date as August 16, 1990.

The petitioner requested the court to order the AMC to amend his birth certificate to match the date mentioned in other documents. After considering arguments from both sides, the High Court bench dismissed the petition, refusing to make any amendments to the birth certificate.

Court’s Decision and Rationale

The Gujarat High Court emphasized that the birth certificate, as issued by the Birth and Death Registration Department, remains the most reliable and authoritative proof of an individual’s birth date. The court noted that hospital records verified by the AMC confirmed the petitioner’s actual birth date as August 16, 1990, which matched the entry in the birth certificate.

Also Read: ED Raids Six Locations in West Bengal Over NRI Quota Medical Admission Irregularities

In contrast, the other documents such as the school leaving certificate, PAN, passport, election card, and driving license relied on information provided by the petitioner or his family at the time of application. As a result, these documents were not considered final proof of the correct birth date.

The court underscored that the birth certificate is based on hospital records and is the official and correct source of an individual’s birth date. The High Court also highlighted that discrepancies or amendments in other documents can occur, reinforcing the importance of the birth certificate as the primary source of truth in such matters.

Impact on Future Cases

This ruling sets an important precedent for cases concerning the correction of birth dates in official records. The court made it clear that the date of birth entered in government-issued documents like Aadhaar and PAN cards may not always be the final authority, particularly when discrepancies arise.