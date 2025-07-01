No Fuel from Today: Petrol & Diesel Banned for These Vehicles – Here’s Why!

New Delhi: Starting July 1, the Delhi government has officially implemented a fuel ban on End-of-Life (EOL) vehicles, marking a major step in its efforts to control air pollution. Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years will no longer be allowed to refuel at fuel stations across the capital.

Fuel Ban Now in Effect Across 500 Petrol Pumps

To enforce the ban effectively, Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has installed Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at over 500 petrol pumps in the city. These AI-enabled systems automatically identify outdated vehicle registrations and prevent the sale of fuel to banned vehicles.

Special Enforcement Teams Deployed

In addition to technological enforcement, 100 special teams have been deployed by the Delhi Transport Department to monitor compliance and take action against violators. These teams will work across different zones in the city to ensure strict adherence to the policy.

Ban to Expand to NCR from November 1

The fuel ban won’t be limited to Delhi alone. From November 1, 2025, the rule will be extended to the National Capital Region (NCR) including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Sonipat. By April 1, 2026, the ban will cover all remaining areas within the NCR, reinforcing the regional push for clean transportation.

Over 1.5 Crore End-of-Life Vehicles in Delhi-NCR

According to transport data:

Delhi alone has 62 lakh end-of-life two-wheelers and 41 lakh four-wheelers .

and . In NCR , the breakdown includes: Haryana : 27.5 lakh old vehicles Uttar Pradesh : 12.4 lakh Rajasthan : 6.1 lakh

, the breakdown includes:

These aging vehicles are major contributors to air pollution and pose serious health and environmental risks.

Supreme Court’s Role in the Decision

This initiative aligns with the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling that banned diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi. The court emphasized the urgent need to reduce vehicular emissions and safeguard public health in one of the world’s most polluted cities.

What’s Next for Vehicle Owners?

Vehicle owners with outdated registrations are advised to: