Sushmita Sen shares Paralympian Sumit Antil’s inspiring recovery story on National Doctors’ Day

Mumbai: On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, actress Sushmita Sen paid a touching tribute to the medical community by sharing the inspiring story of Paralympian Sumit Antil, who turned a devastating accident into a gold-winning journey.

The story was shared as part of the Second Birthdate campaign, which highlights how doctors give people a “second chance at life.” Sushmita took to Instagram to post about Sumit Antil’s journey, paralleling it with her own experience of survival and gratitude toward medical professionals.

A Story of Strength, Survival, and Triumph

Sushmita reflected on the concept that while parents give us our first birth date, it is doctors who offer us a second one when we survive life-threatening conditions. In her post, she wrote:

“I’m sharing Sumit Antil’s #SecondBirthDate story today. His journey, much like my own, reminds us that while we get one birth date from our parents, it’s doctors who give us a precious second chance at life.”

She went on to praise Sumit not just for his recovery, but for going on to make the country proud by winning a gold medal for India.

Watch: Sumit Antil’s Journey Shared by Sushmita

Sushmita also shared a video of Sumit Antil recounting his inspiring recovery and rise as a champion. Her post thanked Sun Pharma for the meaningful Doctors’ Day initiative and invited others to join the tribute:

“If you, like Sumit and me, have a doctor to thank for a second chance at life, visit www.secondbirthdate.com to send your personalised Thank You doctor card.”

Shilpa Shetty Also Pays Tribute to Doctors

Actress Shilpa Shetty also marked the day with a heartfelt post, calling doctors the “true heroes” of society. She encouraged people to recognize the compassion, dedication, and tireless work that healthcare professionals put in to save and improve lives every day.

India Celebrates National Doctors’ Day on July 1

Every year, National Doctors’ Day is observed on July 1 across India to honor the invaluable contributions of doctors and healthcare workers. It serves as a moment to reflect on their life-saving roles and express collective gratitude