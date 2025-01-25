Noman Ali Makes History with Hat-Trick Against West Indies

Multan: Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali made cricketing history on Saturday by becoming the first Pakistani spinner to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.

The 38-year-old achieved this remarkable milestone on the opening day of the second and final Test against the West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium. Noman’s hat-trick proved to be a turning point in the match, as the visitors were left in a dire position at 44 for 7 by the end of the morning session.

Noman’s achievement places him in an elite group of Pakistani bowlers, making him only the fifth in the country’s history to take a Test hat-trick. He joins the ranks of legendary bowlers like Wasim Akram, who was the first Pakistani fast bowler to achieve this feat in 1997, and Naseem Shah, who took a hat-trick in 2020 against Bangladesh.

Noman Ali’s Hat-Trick Breaks West Indies’ Resistance

Coming on as the first-change bowler on a spin-friendly Multan pitch, Noman began to dismantle the West Indies batting line-up with precision. His first breakthrough came in his second over when he dismissed West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, a key wicket that deflated the visitors’ morale.

Noman’s hat-trick was completed in the 12th over of the innings. He first removed Justin Greaves, who attempted an expansive drive but edged the ball to the slip cordon. Tevin Imlach followed, falling victim to a failed sweep shot and being trapped plumb in front of the stumps. For his hat-trick delivery, Noman showed great composure, tossing the ball up to invite an ambitious drive from Kevin Sinclair. Sinclair edged the ball, and Babar Azam, stationed at gully, completed a brilliant low catch to seal the historic moment.

The Multan Pitch and Pakistan’s Spin Strategy

The pitch at Multan, described as a dust bowl, perfectly suited Pakistan’s spin-heavy strategy. Offering sharp turn from the very first hour, the surface allowed Noman and fellow spinner Sajid Khan to exploit the conditions and trouble the West Indies’ batting order.

Debutant pacer Kashif Ali set the tone early by removing Mikyle Louis in the opening 15 minutes of play. From there, it was a spin masterclass by Noman and Sajid, whose prodigious turn and bounce left the West Indies batters struggling.