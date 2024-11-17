Nora Fatehi and Honey Singh heat up the screen in ‘Payal’ Teaser

Mumbai: Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh have teamed up for the music video titled “Payal.”

On Sunday, the makers released the teaser of the song on social media, captioning it: “It’s time for the next BIG THING. THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO OF #Payal by @yoyohoneysingh featuring @norafatehi & @paradox.here drops tomorrow. From the album #Glory #tseries #BhushanKumar @mihirgulati @rdmmedia @itsrdm.” In the teaser, both Nora and Honey look promising, generating excitement for the upcoming release.

Earlier, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a behind-the-scenes reel, revealing that they filmed the music video in bone-chilling -3 degrees Celsius. He praised Nora for her dedication, calling her “legendary” and “super hard-working.” He said, “While other dancers, even those from Europe, have refused to perform in this freezing cold, Nora was still eager to shoot. I have big respect for her. So much effort is being put into creating the music video for Payal, featuring the one and only, super hardworking and legendary Nora Fatehi.”



“Payal” marks Nora’s first collaboration with Honey Singh. The upbeat track is set to be released on November 18 and is from Singh’s highly anticipated album ‘Glory’.

In addition to this, Nora will also feature in an upcoming music video with global sensation Jason Derulo. The ace dancer is widely recognized for her hit tracks, including “O Saki Saki”, “Zaalim”, “Ek Toh Kum Zindagani”, “Garmi”, “Kamariya”, and more.

She was recently seen in the film “Matka”, starring opposite Varun Tej, which was released on November 14. Nora will also star in Netflix’s upcoming romance series “The Royals”, which boasts a star-studded cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, and Milind Soman.

On the other hand, Honey Singh will join singer AP Dhillon on stage during his upcoming India tour. The tour is expected to feature Punjabi music icons like Harsh Likhari, Daler Mehndi, and Jazzy B as a tribute to Punjabi music.