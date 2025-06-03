OpenAI Expands AI for Impact Accelerator Programme in India, Supports 11 Nonprofits

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence pioneer OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, has announced the expansion of its AI for Impact Accelerator Programme in India, strengthening its commitment to leveraging AI for solving real-world social issues. The initiative, which supports mission-driven organisations, enters its next phase by awarding API credits worth $150,000 to 11 Indian nonprofits.

OpenAI’s Mission: Solving Real-World Problems with AI

This initiative is now part of the OpenAI Academy, which seeks to make AI more accessible, impactful, and socially responsible. The program is being delivered in partnership with The Agency Fund, Tech4Dev, and Turn.io, and provides nonprofits with:

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower as L&T, Bajaj Finance Drag; Midcaps Outperform

Hands-on technical mentorship

Early access to OpenAI tools

Collaborative learning within a dedicated cohort

AI Driving Change in India’s Social Sector

Over the past year, nonprofit organisations in India have used OpenAI’s technology to drive impact in key areas such as:

Healthcare and public health

Education for underserved communities

Agriculture innovation for smallholder farmers

Disability inclusion

Gender equity and empowerment

These AI-powered tools are not just theoretical applications—they are currently deployed in real-world settings, offering scalable and sustainable solutions.

Aligning with India AI Mission

The expansion of the AI for Impact programme aligns closely with the India AI Mission, a national initiative aimed at democratizing AI access, building a strong innovation ecosystem, and creating tech solutions tailored to India’s diverse socio-economic landscape.

Empathy + AI = Scalable Social Solutions

Pragya Misra, Policy and Partnerships Lead at OpenAI India, praised the Indian cohort for their thoughtful and empathetic use of advanced AI technology. “These organisations truly reflect the values of the India AI Mission,” she said, noting that AI, when used creatively and responsibly, can address some of the country’s most pressing challenges.

What’s Next?

OpenAI plans to further expand this programme in India later this year by onboarding new organisations and continuing to provide real-time impact support. The company also recently hosted a workshop in India to help participants better understand the capabilities of its latest AI models, showcasing how these tools can be applied at scale.

This marks a strategic shift for OpenAI — from offering just access to its tools, to building human-centered, scalable, and impact-driven AI solutions on the ground.