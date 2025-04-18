OPPO K12s with 7000mAh Battery and 80W Fast Charging to Launch on April 22
OPPO has officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming K12s 5G smartphone, set to debut in China on April 22, 2025. The device appears to be the Chinese variant of the OPPO K13, which is scheduled to launch in India on April 21. With a premium design, robust performance, and massive battery capacity, the K12s is already generating buzz in the smartphone market.
Table of Contents
7000mAh Battery with 80W Fast Charging
One of the standout features of the OPPO K12s is its huge 7000mAh battery, supported by 80W Super VOOC flash charging. OPPO promises 1,800 battery cycles, ensuring up to 5 years of battery durability, which could be a major selling point for long-term users.
OPPO K12s Full Specifications (Expected)
Here are the leaked and confirmed specifications of the OPPO K12s:
- Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 (4nm) with Adreno 810 GPU
- RAM & Storage: 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage
- Operating System: Android 15 with ColorOS 15
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 2MP secondary, 4K video support
- Front Camera: 16MP selfie shooter
- Battery: 7000mAh with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging
- Build: 163.21×76.13×8.45mm; Weight: 208g
- Security: In-display fingerprint scanner
- Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C
Color Options & Design
The OPPO K12s will be available in three color variants:
- Star White
- Rose Purple
- Prism Black
The sleek and stylish design will appeal to users looking for both performance and aesthetics.
OPPO K12s Price (Expected)
The starting price of the OPPO K12s is expected to be around 1000 yuan (approx. USD 137 / ₹11,700), making it a value-for-money 5G smartphone in the mid-range segment.
Launch Details & Availability
- Launch Date: April 22, 2025 (China)
- Indian Variant (OPPO K13) Launch Date: April 21, 2025
OPPO is expected to reveal the official price and sale details during the launch event. Stay tuned for more updates.
Final Thoughts
With solid specs, a massive battery, and an affordable price point, the OPPO K12s could be one of the best budgets 5G smartphones of 2025. It’s ideal for users who need long battery life without compromising on performance.