Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Launching Globally on July 1: India Launch Coming Soon!

The much-anticipated Oppo Reno 14 5G series is set for a global debut on July 1, 2025, starting with Malaysia. After its initial success in China, Oppo is now bringing the Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G to the international market. With powerful MediaTek Dimensity processors, premium OLED displays, and high-end cameras, the series is expected to make a big splash – especially in India.

Oppo has officially confirmed that the Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G will launch in Malaysia on July 1 at 6 PM local time (3:30 PM IST). The launch will coincide with Malaysia’s famous OOO Music Festival, making it a special event that combines tech and entertainment.

Pre-Booking Now Live in Malaysia with Big Offers

Pre-booking for the Oppo Reno 14 5G series has already started in Malaysia via the Vivo Malaysia website. Early buyers are being offered:

A discount of RM 200 (approx. ₹4,000)

(approx. ₹4,000) Free gifts worth RM 2,396 (approx. ₹45,000)

This attractive pre-booking bundle makes it one of the most value-packed launches of the year.

India Launch Soon: Amazon and Flipkart Tease Oppo Reno 14 5G

While Oppo hasn’t announced the exact India launch date, the Reno 14 5G series has already appeared on Amazon and Flipkart with dedicated teaser pages. This confirms that the Indian market will get the smartphones very soon, likely shortly after the Malaysia event.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Series: Specifications at a Glance

If the global version follows the Chinese model, here’s what you can expect from the Oppo Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G:

Display and Design

Reno 14 5G : 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display

: 6.59-inch 1.5K Reno 14 Pro 5G : 6.83-inch 1.5K curved OLED display

: 6.83-inch 1.5K Stylish, premium design with ultra-thin bezels

Performance and Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 8350 (Reno 14 5G)

(Reno 14 5G) MediaTek Dimensity 8450 (Reno 14 Pro 5G)

(Reno 14 Pro 5G) Ideal for multitasking and gaming

Battery and Charging

6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging (Reno 14 5G)

with (Reno 14 5G) 6,200mAh battery with 80W wired + 50W wireless charging (Reno 14 Pro 5G)

Camera Setup

50MP front camera

50MP rear camera

High-quality selfies and portraits guaranteed

RAM, Storage & Software

Up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage

and Runs on Android 15 with ColorOS

Smooth UI and extensive storage options

What to Expect in India: Price and Offers

The official India pricing is yet to be announced. However, if Oppo follows the same strategy as in Malaysia, buyers in India can also expect:

Early bird discounts

Free bundled accessories

Exclusive launch offers on Amazon and Flipkart

Final Verdict: A Flagship Experience at a Competitive Price

The Oppo Reno 14 5G series checks all the boxes – large OLED displays, strong camera setup, fast charging, and premium design. With its India launch just around the corner, it could become a top contender in the upper mid-range smartphone market.