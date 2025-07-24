Both Houses Adjourned for Fourth Day Amid Opposition Uproar Over Bihar SIR

New Delhi: For the fourth consecutive day today, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day after Opposition members created ruckus, demanding the withdrawal of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Bihar and discussion on Operation Sindoor.

As soon as the Lok Sabha reconvened at 2 pm, and the presiding officer, Krishna Prasad Tenneti, called for the proceedings of the House, Opposition members entered into the well of the House holding placards in support of their demands and started raising slogans.

Tenneti urged the members to return to their seats and participate in the discussion on the bill related to the Scheduled Tribes of Goa, which was due today.

He said that the bill was also listed for discussion yesterday, but due to the commotion caused by Opposition members, the discussion could not take place.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that an important bill related to the Scheduled Tribes is listed for discussion and passage, but the Opposition was not concerned about the interests of the Scheduled Tribes.

He said that this is a significant bill as for the first time, a legislation has been introduced to provide representation to the Scheduled Tribes of Goa.

The presiding officer said that yesterday as well, the Goa State Scheduled Tribe Representation Re-adjustment Bill, 2014 was brought for discussion and passage, but the House was not allowed to function. He added,

“As long as you keep displaying placards, the proceedings of the House cannot continue. All of you please return to your seats and participate in the discussion on the bill”.

Due to the continued protest by Opposition members, the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned until Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm after Opposition members created ruckus demanding rollback of SIR process in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha too was adjourned for the day after Opposition party members protested against the SIR of the electoral roll in Bihar and created uproar.

When the House reconvened at 2 pm, Deputy Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita called on AIADMK’s M Thambi Durai to begin the discussion on the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025. As soon as Durai stood up to speak, Opposition members rose from their seats and came near the chair, shouting slogans in protest against the SIR in Bihar.

As the uproar escalated, BJP’s Laxmikant Bajpai raised a point of order under Rule 235 and demanded action against Opposition members.

In response, Deputy Leader of the Congress in the House, Pramod Tiwari, also cited rules and said that the Leader of the Opposition was not being given an opportunity to speak in the House.

Kalita appealed to the Opposition members to return to their seats and urged for maintaining order in the House. When his appeals had no effect, he adjourned the proceedings for the rest of the day.