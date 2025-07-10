Osmania University B.P.Ed & D.P.Ed Exam Fee Notification Released

Hyderabad: Osmania University has released an official notification regarding the collection of examination fees for B.P.Ed (Bachelor of Physical Education) and D.P.Ed (Diploma in Physical Education) programs. This applies to 2nd and 4th semester regular students, as well as backlog and improvement candidates of all semesters, according to Professor Shashikant, Controller of Examinations.

Students are instructed to pay their examination fees on or before July 24, 2025, at their respective colleges. Those who miss the deadline will still be able to pay the fee with a late fine of ₹200 until July 29, 2025.

Examinations to Be Held in August

Osmania University has stated that the B.P.Ed and D.P.Ed exams will be conducted sometime in August 2025. The detailed examination schedule will be announced shortly on the university’s official platforms.

Official Website for More Information

Students are encouraged to visit the official Osmania University website www.osmania.ac.in for updates, official notices, and detailed examination schedules.