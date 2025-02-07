Outrage in Uppal: Woman’s Shocking Protest Against GHMC Booth Demolition!

Uppal: In an emotional protest, a woman in Uppal’s Chilk Nagar Division, Kalyanpuri Park area, held a petrol can and sat in front of GHMC vehicles after authorities demolished her dairy booth.

The woman, who had been running the booth for the last 20 years, claimed that the demolition was unjust and that she had been deprived of her livelihood without any prior notice.

Woman Demands Justice for Unfair Demolition

The woman argued that the GHMC officials unfairly dismantled her shop, leaving her with no means of earning. She demanded justice, expressing her anger and frustration by staging a dramatic protest in front of the civic body’s vehicles.

Concerns Over Rights of Small Business Owners

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about the rights of small business owners and the lack of proper notice before demolitions take place. Local residents have raised questions about the fairness of the action and the need for better communication and support for long-standing vendors.

Authorities Remain Silent While Woman Seeks Compensation

As the protest gained attention, authorities have yet to provide an official response, while the woman continues to seek compensation and a fair resolution for the demolition of her dairy booth.