Over 4 Lakh Voters Registered for Jubilee Hills Bye-Election: DEO R V Karnan

Hyderabad: A total of 4,01,365 voters are registered in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, where a bye-election is scheduled to be held on November 11, District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Karnan said that the constituency has 2,08,561 male voters and 1,92,779 female voters. He added that the voter count has increased by 2,383 since the issuance of the election notification.

As part of the enforcement measures during inspections, officials have seized Rs 2.84 crore in cash and 512 liters of liquor valued at Rs 3.68 lakh, the DEO said.

Karnan further informed that since 58 candidates are contesting the bye-election, each polling booth will be equipped with four ballot units and one Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to accommodate the large number of contestants.