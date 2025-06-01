Over Sweating and Bad Body Odor? Follow These Powerful Home Remedies!

Excessive sweating is a common problem that affects many people not only during summers but throughout the year. Even minor physical activity, staying without a fan, or walking in the heat can cause heavy sweating, leading to discomfort and embarrassment.

While some medical conditions like heart problems, diabetes, and blood pressure medications cause excessive sweating, many people experience it without any underlying illness. Fortunately, there are simple and effective home remedies to reduce sweating and prevent body odor. Here, we explore some natural solutions that can help you manage excessive sweating.

Causes of Excessive Sweating

Excessive sweating, also called hyperhidrosis, can be triggered by various factors including heat, physical exertion, stress, and certain medical conditions. People with heart disease, diabetes, or those taking specific medications may sweat more than usual. For others, simple lifestyle changes and natural remedies can help keep sweating under control.

Apple Cider Vinegar: A Natural Astringent to Reduce Sweating

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) has strong astringent and antibacterial properties that help reduce sweat production and eliminate odor-causing bacteria. To use ACV for sweating:

Mix one part apple cider vinegar with two parts water.

Apply the mixture with a cotton ball to areas prone to excessive sweating like underarms, hands, and feet before bedtime.

Wash it off with water the next morning.

Always do a patch test first, as some people may experience skin irritation.

Baking Soda: Absorbs Sweat and Controls Odor

Baking soda’s alkaline nature helps absorb sweat and neutralize odor-causing bacteria. To use baking soda:

Make a paste by mixing baking soda with a little water.

Apply it to sweaty areas and leave it on for 15 to 30 minutes before taking a shower.

Cornstarch can also be used similarly to absorb moisture and keep the skin dry.

Black Tea: Natural Tannins to Reduce Sweat

Black tea contains tannic acid, a natural astringent that helps shrink sweat glands and reduce sweating. To use black tea:

Brew some black tea and let it cool.

Apply it with a cotton ball to sweaty areas.

Leave it on for 20 minutes before washing off.

This method also helps control bacteria that cause odor.

Potato: A Natural Remedy for Excessive Sweating

Potatoes have astringent properties similar to black tea. To use potatoes:

Cut a raw potato into thick slices.

Rub the slices gently on sweaty areas.

Let the juice dry and then rinse off with water.

Regular use can reduce excessive sweating and keep body odor at bay.