How to Get a BH Series Number Plate: Eligibility, Benefits, Documents & Application Process

The Indian government introduced the BH series number plate system in 2021 to simplify vehicle registration for people who move frequently across states. “BH” stands for “Bharat,” and this Bharat Series number plate offers multiple benefits, especially for government employees and professionals with transferable jobs.

However, it is only available for private vehicles. In this article, we cover everything you need to know about getting a BH series number plate — from eligibility and benefits to documents required and the application process.

What is the BH Series Number Plate System?

The BH Series number plate was introduced to reduce paperwork and eliminate the need for vehicle re-registration when moving between states. Under current rules, if you use a vehicle registered in one state in another state for more than 12 months, you must re-register it there, which involves time, cost, and hassle. Vehicles with a BH series number plate are exempt from this rule and can be used across India without re-registration.

Key Benefits of the BH Series Number Plate

Nationwide Validity: The BH number plate is valid across all states and union territories without needing to re-register.

The BH number plate is valid across all states and union territories without needing to re-register. Ideal for Transferable Jobs: Especially beneficial for government employees, defence personnel, and professionals who frequently relocate.

Especially beneficial for government employees, defence personnel, and professionals who frequently relocate. Road Tax Advantage: Unlike regular plates requiring a one-time road tax payment for 15 years, BH plates require road tax payments every two years, easing the upfront financial burden.

Who is Eligible for the BH Series Number Plate?

Eligibility is limited to:

Central and State Government employees

Defence personnel

Bank employees

Private company employees whose offices operate in at least four states or union territories

This system is designed for individuals whose jobs require frequent interstate travel or relocation.

Documents Required to Apply for BH Number Plate

To apply for the BH series number plate, you will need:

PAN Card

Aadhaar Card

Official Employee ID

Form 60 (Working Certificate) issued by the employer

These documents verify your eligibility for the BH series.

How to Apply for a BH Series Number Plate

The easiest way to get a BH number plate is through your vehicle dealership. The dealership will:

Fill out Form 20 on your behalf Submit the form along with your documents Select the BH series number plate option during registration

The transport authority will then verify your eligibility, and upon approval, issue the BH number plate. You will also pay the road tax and registration fees during this process.

Understanding Road Tax Under the BH Series Scheme

While the BH series does not offer a road tax discount, it changes the payment frequency:

Road tax is paid every two years or in multiples of two years for the first 14 years.

After 14 years, the tax is paid annually.

This spreads out the cost over time and reduces the large upfront payment usually required.

Final Thoughts

The BH series number plate system is a convenient option for government employees and professionals who frequently move between states. It eliminates the hassle of re-registration and eases the financial burden of road tax payments. If you meet the eligibility criteria, applying through your dealership can simplify the process.