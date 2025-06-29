Owaisi Opposes Hidden NRC in Bihar Before Elections, Asks EC to Cancel It

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly objected to the Election Commission’s move to initiate a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, calling it a step that may cause mass disenfranchisement, especially among the poor and marginalized.

Owaisi Cites Timing, Legal Concerns in Letter to EC

In a letter dated June 28, Owaisi questioned the need for SIR, noting that Bihar has already undergone a Special Summary Revision. He argued that SSR already addresses concerns such as urbanisation, migration, unreported deaths, and illegal immigrants — the same issues being cited to justify the current SIR.

“We strongly object to the SIR being conducted so close to the Bihar assembly elections. It can severely affect electors’ rights without giving them enough time to seek legal remedies,” said Owaisi.

Fears of Misuse and NRC-Like Process

Owaisi raised concerns over the discretionary powers granted to Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) and Additional EROs, warning that these powers could be abused to question the citizenship of voters and refer cases to authorities under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

He warned that this could strip voting rights and even impact livelihoods, particularly in regions like Seemanchal, where residents already face economic hardship and poor access to documentation.

Call for Transparency and Fairness

Owaisi has requested an in-person hearing for AIMIM and other opposition parties to present their concerns directly to the Commission. He accused the EC of attempting to implement an NRC-like process “through the backdoor” in Bihar.

“Only 75% of births are officially registered. Asking for parents’ documents is an unjust demand for the poor. This is a cruel joke on the people of Bihar,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Opposition to Intensify?

With Bihar being a key battleground state, the EC’s decision could become a flashpoint in the lead-up to the elections. Political analysts expect more opposition parties to join AIMIM in challenging the move, which could potentially impact lakhs of voters.