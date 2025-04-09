Pakistan forcibly deports over 11,371 Afghan refugees; crackdown continues

Islamabad: Pakistan has forcibly deported over 11,371 Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan, continuing its crackdown on undocumented Afghan migrants despite growing international concern. The repatriations are taking place through the Torkham border, with more than 3,600 refugees deported on Tuesday alone.

Crackdown on Afghan Refugees Intensifies Across Pakistan

The ongoing repatriation process affects thousands of Afghan refugees who have lived in Pakistan for decades, including many individuals born in Pakistan who have never lived in Afghanistan. The crackdown began after the deadline for Afghan refugees to leave Pakistan expired on March 31, and authorities have continued to conduct raids targeting Afghan nationals who are found to possess Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC), have expired visas, or lack proper residential documentation.

The deportations have primarily taken place across Peshawar, where local police and district administration teams are conducting the raids. Pakistan’s leading daily, The Express Tribune, reported that these operations have caused significant distress among the Afghan refugee community.

Forced Deportations Leave Refugees with Harrowing Experiences

Several deported individuals shared their traumatic experiences, describing how they were detained by Pakistani police while at work and forcibly expelled from the country. Many have been left behind with little more than the clothes on their backs, as they were often unable to retrieve their businesses or personal belongings.

Gul Mohammad, an Afghan deportee, explained his ordeal, stating, “I ran a small hotel business in the fruit market. The police raided the place, detained me in Haji Camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for four nights, and have now deported me via Torkham.”

Other refugees reported having their belongings confiscated by the Pakistani authorities during the deportation process, further compounding their already difficult circumstances. Some even stated that they were expelled from the country despite holding legal documentation, such as visas or residency cards.

One returnee told Afghan media outlet Amu TV, “Our belongings were taken. We were treated unfairly.” This has further heightened the distress of those caught in the middle of this forced repatriation.

Afghanistan Condemns Forced Deportations as Violation of Human Rights

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs has issued a strong condemnation of Pakistan’s actions, describing the forced deportation as a violation of Islamic principles, humanitarian values, and international laws. The ministry’s statement stressed that such actions are not only unjust but also harmful to Afghan families who have sought refuge in Pakistan for years.

Afghanistan has called for the safe return of refugees, urging that they be allowed to bring their personal assets with them. The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs has also appealed to international organizations to provide necessary support to the refugees as they navigate these challenging times.

“The government of Afghanistan is committed to preparing for the safe return of these refugees, ensuring they are treated with dignity and respect,” the statement said.

International Support for Afghan Refugees Urged

In the wake of the deportations, Afghanistan is seeking international cooperation to ensure that the refugees are safely repatriated and provided with the support they need to rebuild their lives. As the situation develops, global organizations and human rights groups are urged to step in and help provide aid to those affected by the forced deportations.

With tensions rising, it remains to be seen how Pakistan, Afghanistan, and international organizations will address the ongoing crisis and work toward a solution that prioritizes the rights and welfare of displaced Afghan families.