Pakistan terms US sanctions on its commercial entities as ‘unfortunate and biased’

Islamabad: Calling out the United States for its “double standards and discriminatory practices”, Pakistan on Thursday termed the latest sanctions imposed by the US administration on four of its entities connected to the country’s ballistic missile programme as “biased and unfortunate”.

The Pakistan foreign office in Islamabad instead asserted that the strategic capabilities are meant to defend its sovereignty.

“Pakistan considers the US decision to impose sanctions on the National Development Complex (NDC) and three commercial entities as unfortunate and biased.

Pakistan’s strategic capabilities are meant to defend its sovereignty and preserve peace and stability in South Asia,” read a statement issued by Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

“The latest installment of sanctions defies the objective of peace and security by aiming to accentuate military asymmetries. Such policies have dangerous implications for strategic stability of our region and beyond.

Pakistan’s strategic programme is sacred trust bestowed by 240 million people upon its leadership. The sanctity of this trust, held in the highest esteem across the entire political spectrum, cannot be compromised,” it added.

Earlier in the day, the US State Department sanctioned four Pakistani entities in light of the “continuing proliferation threat” of the country’s long-range missile development.

It included Pakistan’s National Development Complex – which is responsible for Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme and has worked to acquire items to advance Pakistan’s long range ballistic missile programme – and Affiliates International, Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, and Rockside Enterprise – which have worked to supply equipment and missile‐applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme, including its long range missile programme.

According to the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, the four entities were designated for having engaged, or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer, or use such items, by Pakistan.

In September 2023, the US government had designated Chinese research institute and many other companies, including some from Belarus, for their alleged involvement in assisting Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme.

Islamabad, however, maintains that the US sanctions are based on assumptions and suspicions besides also lacking in evidence.

“We also regret the imposition of sanctions on private commercial entities. Similar listings of commercial entities in the past were based on mere doubts and suspicions without any evidence whatsoever. While claiming strict adherence to non-proliferation norms, licensing requirements for advanced military technology to other countries have been waived off in the past,” the foreign office maintained on Thursday.

“Such double standards and discriminatory practices not only undermine the credibility of non-proliferation regimes but also endanger regional and international peace and security,” the statement mentioned.