Pakistan Threatens to Deport Afghan Refugees Awaiting US Resettlement

Pakistan has issued a stern warning to thousands of Afghan refugees awaiting relocation and resettlement in the United States, threatening to deport them back to Afghanistan if their cases are not processed on time or if they are rejected by US authorities. The warning was issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, during a media interview in Turkey.

Ishaq Dar stated, “If any refugee who was undertaken to be taken by another country after due process — no matter the timeline — if it doesn’t happen and the country refuses, then for us, that will be an illegal immigrant in Pakistan, and we might be forced to send such refugee back to (their) original country, which is Afghanistan.”

This threat comes after US President Donald Trump’s recent executive order that suspended the US Refugee Admissions Program until further adjustments are made to align refugee entry with US interests. The suspension has led to uncertainty for many refugees, including Afghans awaiting relocation to the US.

Pakistan Tightens its Stance on Afghan Refugees Amid US Policy Changes

Pakistan’s threat to deport Afghan refugees comes as part of the country’s broader response to migration from Afghanistan. Since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in 2021, millions of Afghans have sought refuge in neighboring Pakistan, fleeing from conflict and persecution. However, the situation for these migrants has worsened, with reports of increased deportations and crackdowns by Pakistani authorities.

Afghanistan has yet to respond officially to Ishaq Dar’s statements regarding the potential deportation of refugees back to Afghanistan.

Crackdown on Afghan Human Rights Activists in Pakistan

In a related development, Pakistan has also announced plans to deport Afghan human rights activists, including Zahra Mousavi, a member of the Afghan Women Justice Movement. Mousavi is currently detained by Pakistani police in Islamabad, and despite warnings from international human rights organizations, Pakistan has intensified its crackdown on Afghan refugees.

Reports indicate that Pakistani authorities have been arresting Afghan migrants, including women and children, from their homes and on the streets under various pretenses. Afghan media outlets, including Amu TV, have highlighted the ongoing abuses faced by these refugees.

Mass Arrests and Deportations of Afghan Migrants

According to Afghanistan’s embassy in Pakistan, nearly 800 Afghan citizens were recently arrested in Islamabad, despite possessing valid visas and residency documents. Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, Acting Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan, condemned these actions, stating that Afghan citizens were detained by Pakistani police without cause.

The deteriorating conditions for Afghan refugees in Pakistan reflect a growing crisis for those fleeing the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan. Pakistan has historically been a refuge for Afghans, but with the recent intensification of crackdowns and deportations, the future for these refugees remains uncertain.

Ongoing Migration Crisis as Afghan Refugees Face Deportation

The plight of Afghan migrants continues to worsen, with many fearing for their safety if forced to return to Afghanistan. With the international community calling for more humane treatment of refugees, the actions of Pakistani authorities are drawing widespread condemnation. As the situation unfolds, many are calling for greater diplomatic intervention to protect the rights of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.