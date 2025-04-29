Pakistani Nationals Married to Indians Face Uncertainty After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Bulandshahr: Maryam, a Pakistani national, finds herself caught in a whirlwind of uncertainty three months into her pregnancy. Once a resident of Islamabad, she now faces the possibility of deportation from India after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Maryam is one of 18 Pakistani nationals in Bulandshahr who are married to Indian citizens and living on long-term visas. These families, once hopeful of building a life together, are now grappling with the uncertain future due to the recent developments.

A Cross-Border Marriage Facing Bureaucratic Hurdles

Maryam married Amir, an Indian citizen from Khurja town, on July 8, 2022. The marriage, arranged by relatives across the border, marked the beginning of a shared dream. However, visa issues and paperwork delays kept them apart for almost three years. After years of separation, Maryam finally arrived in India on a three-month tourist visa in February 2025.

Despite the hurdles, their hopes were renewed as Maryam settled into her husband’s home. However, the recent Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives, has put their future in jeopardy. With the Indian government revoking Pakistani tourist visas following the attack, Maryam’s pending long-term visa application is now in limbo.

Maryam’s Plea: “Please Let Me Stay”

Maryam’s situation became even more dire when she learned that the Indian government had revoked all Pakistani tourist visas after the terror attack. Despite her pregnancy and medical condition, she faces the threat of deportation. She pleaded, “I am pregnant. How can I travel back in this condition? I am India’s daughter-in-law now, not Pakistan’s.”

With bureaucratic delays and the revocation of tourist visas, Maryam’s hopes of staying in India are now hinging on a mercy petition she and Amir have filed with the President of India. The couple has requested permission for Maryam to stay on humanitarian grounds.

“We respect the law. We trust the administration’s decision,” Amir said. “We only ask for a little mercy—for the sake of our unborn child.”

Impact of Pahalgam Attack on Pakistani Nationals in India

Maryam’s case is not an isolated one. In Bulandshahr alone, 18 Pakistani nationals married to Indian citizens are living under long-term visas, awaiting Indian citizenship. In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian government has already deported Pakistani nationals on short-term visas.

As of April 28, 2025, nearly all Pakistani nationals on short-term visas in Uttar Pradesh have been deported, with only one remaining individual still pending deportation by April 30, 2025. However, those on long-term visas, including Maryam, are under review, with individual cases being evaluated on humanitarian grounds like marriage and pregnancy.

A Call for Compassion Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Officials from the Bulandshahr District Administration have confirmed that Maryam’s appeal is being considered separately. Despite the general repatriation orders, her case is under review due to her health condition and pending visa application.

“Every case is unique,” said an official. “While Pakistani nationals on short-term visas without compelling humanitarian grounds are being repatriated, cases involving marriages, health conditions, or pending visa applications are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis.”

Maryam’s Hopes for a Future in India

Maryam, who left everything behind for the man she loves, is now faced with the possibility of losing it all. “India is not just a destination for me; it is my home now,” she says. “I have no strength left to leave my family again. I beg for a chance to stay here with my husband and child.”

As her future remains uncertain, Maryam and Amir are holding on to hope that the Indian government will show compassion and allow them to stay together in India, where they’ve built a life and a future.