Class 10 Results in Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy to Announce Results Tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Class 10 exam results for Telangana are set to be announced on April 30, 2025. The State Education Department has confirmed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is likely to release the results in a formal ceremony.

The Telangana Class 10 exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2025, with approximately 5 lakh students appearing for the exams. Following the completion of the evaluation process, the education department had been waiting for final instructions from the government regarding the official release of the results.

Completion of Evaluation Process

With the evaluation of answer sheets now completed, the Telangana Education Department is ready to unveil the results. The wait is finally over for students and parents alike, as the green signal has been given for the results to be announced tomorrow.

Expected Announcement by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

It is expected that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will personally announce the results, offering congratulations to the students and acknowledging their hard work throughout the exam period. The announcement will also provide detailed information on how students can access their individual results online.