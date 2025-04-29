Pahalgam Attack: BJP Hits Back at Opposition Over Special Session Demand

New Delhi: In response to the Opposition’s demand for a special session of Parliament following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has stated that the decision to convene such a session rest entirely with the government and Parliament, not with political pressure.

The remarks came after Congress President and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to call a special session to discuss the attack that claimed the lives of 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Naqvi: “Nation United Against Terrorism”

Speaking to IANS, Naqvi asserted unwavering support for Prime Minister Modi’s strong stance on national security.

“PM Modi is leading a resolute campaign to eliminate the enemies of humanity. This isn’t the mission of one man or one party — the entire nation is united,” he said.

Naqvi criticized voices that, in his view, undermine the national resolve against terrorism. He blamed Pakistan for fostering terror in the region and said “some political elements sow seeds of peace on soil fertilised by terror.”

Opposition Demand Not in Line with Parliamentary Traditions, Says BJP

Addressing the Opposition’s call for a special Parliament session, Naqvi pointed out that India has no precedent of convening such a session in response to a terror attack or an internal security event.

“This isn’t about setting a political precedent. Around a dozen special sessions have been held since Independence, but none due to a terror attack. This is not part of India’s parliamentary tradition,” he stated.

List of Historical Special and Joint Parliamentary Sessions

Naqvi recalled several instances of special and joint parliamentary sessions, citing their unique purposes:

1947 – Post-Independence session

– Post-Independence session 1962 – Months before the India-China war

– Months before the India-China war 1972, 1991, 1992, 1997 – Celebratory and developmental milestones

– Celebratory and developmental milestones 2008 – UPA-Left government crisis

– UPA-Left government crisis 2012 – Parliament’s 60th anniversary

– Parliament’s 60th anniversary 2015 – Tribute to the Constitution

– Tribute to the Constitution 2017 – GST implementation

– GST implementation 2023 – Inauguration of the new Parliament building

He also mentioned joint sessions on dowry laws (1961), banking reforms (1978), and reservation debates (2002).

Naqvi Slams Distracting Political Rhetoric

Naqvi cautioned against what he termed as “divisive political tactics”, accusing some Opposition leaders of distracting from the real issue with calls for proof or insinuations of collusion.

“At a time when the country is united against terrorism, such distractions are damaging. They weaken national morale and divert attention from our collective mission,” he said.

