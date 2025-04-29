Rubina Dilaik Reveals the Real Challenge of Leading Team Mumbai Strikers in ‘Battleground’

Mumbai: Popular TV actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is currently capturing hearts with her leadership in Amazon MX Player’s fitness reality series “Battleground”, where she mentors the Mumbai Strikers team.

Leading With Heart and Strategy

In a recent statement, Rubina opened up about her experience mentoring a diverse group of individuals, emphasizing that her greatest challenge wasn’t the physical endurance—but bringing the team together emotionally and mentally.

“Each contestant walks in with a unique story, background, and perspective. The real test is uniting that kind of diversity under a single vision,” said Rubina.

She highlighted that mentorship goes beyond giving instructions. For her, it’s about listening, understanding, and helping individuals unlock their true potential.

Long Hours and Unbreakable Bonds

The Shakti actress described the gruelling 15–16-hour shoots, not as a burden but as a source of joy filled with energy, teamwork, and passion. She spoke about how these intense shooting days brought the cast and crew together, forming bonds that would last a lifetime.

Also Read: Ranveer Allahbadia Resumes International Travel After Supreme Court Clears Passport

“It’s physically draining, but the adrenaline, passion, and shared excitement make every second worth it,” Rubina added.

Mentorship That Empowers

Rubina has often spoken about the power of good mentorship, citing her own mentors as life-changing figures. Now in her new role, she hopes to pay it forward by empowering the next generation of fitness warriors.

Where to Watch ‘Battleground’

Battleground is currently streaming for free on Amazon MX Player, accessible via mobile apps, Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.