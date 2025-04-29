Ranveer Allahbadia Resumes International Travel After Supreme Court Clears Passport

Mumbai: Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has resumed international travel after the Supreme Court of India returned his passport, ending a months-long restriction imposed due to the India’s Got Latent controversy.

The influencer shared a photo from Mumbai airport on social media, flaunting his luggage and excitement for his first international trip since the controversy erupted. In another image from his Instagram post, he was seen reclining in a first-class seat wearing a cat eye patch, with the caption:

“passport mil gya guys” (Got my passport, guys).

Passport Returned After Investigation Ends

The Supreme Court had previously seized Allahbadia’s passport in February 2025, following backlash over vulgar remarks made on comedian Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ YouTube show.

On Monday, the legal counsel for Assam and Maharashtra informed the Court that the investigation had concluded, prompting the return of his passport and clearing him for international travel. However, the bench instructed Allahbadia to continue cooperating with authorities until the chargesheet is filed.

Multiple FIRs Filed Against Panelists

Ranveer Allahbadia, along with Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani, was named in multiple FIRs filed across states due to the controversial comments on the show, which many deemed vulgar and inappropriate.

Following massive backlash, Samay Raina deleted the show from his YouTube channel. The controversy sparked a widespread online boycott movement targeting the show’s creators and panelists.

Creators Slowly Return to Work Amid Backlash

Despite ongoing criticism, Samay, Apoorva, Ranveer, and Ashish are gradually returning to content creation. However, public sentiment remains divided, with many netizens continuing to call for accountability and a more responsible digital culture.