Watch: Palash Muchhal Proposes to Smriti Mandhana at DY Patil Stadium; Emotional Moment Goes Viral

Mumbai: A heartwarming moment at the DY Patil Stadium captured everyone’s attention when well-known music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal publicly proposed to Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana. The proposal, filled with romance and emotion, quickly went viral on social media.

Smriti Mandhana, known for her calm presence on the field, was visibly moved and broke into tears as Palash expressed his love before the cheering crowd. Fans online have been flooding the couple with congratulatory messages and warm wishes. According to reports, the two are set to tie the knot on November 23.

A widely shared Instagram video shows Palash and Smriti entering the stadium together, with Smriti’s eyes blindfolded. When the blindfold is removed, she is left stunned by the beautifully arranged setup. Palash then kneels before her, offering a bouquet of roses and a diamond ring. Overwhelmed by the moment, Smriti tears up as the two embrace.

The touching proposal has won hearts across the internet, with fans celebrating the union of two prominent names from the worlds of cricket and music as they prepare to embark on a new chapter of their lives.