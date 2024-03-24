Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 32,226: ministry

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,226, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Sunday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 84 Palestinians and wounded 104 others, bringing the total death toll to 32,226 and injuries to 74,518 since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army launched air and ground attacks on various areas in the Gaza Strip in the past hours, resulting in deaths and injuries, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

The sources told Xinhua that eight Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured in a raid that targeted a house in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. The wounded have been transferred to the Al-Aqsa Hospital in the same city.

Israeli artillery also bombed areas southeast of the city of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, wounding a number of people, according to the sources.

In addition, the Israeli army announced in a press statement that a 21-year-old soldier was killed in the ongoing battles in the Shifa complex, bringing the death toll in the ground operation in Gaza to 251.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.