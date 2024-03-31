Paradise Hotel’s Haleem Quality Questioned Amid Allegations of Spoilage: Video

Hyderabad: The renowned Paradise Hotel’s Begumpet branch finds itself under scrutiny after a customer raised serious concerns regarding the quality of haleem sold during the ongoing Ramzan festival, igniting a social media firestorm.

The controversy unfolded when a viral video showcased the discovery of spoiled haleem, triggering widespread discussions among netizens. According to the aggrieved customer, upon purchasing a haleem parcel from Paradise’s Begumpet outlet, he was greeted with a pungent odor upon opening the package, signaling potential spoilage.

In the shared footage, the branch manager was purportedly seen acknowledging the foul smell emanating from the haleem, further fueling the controversy. The dissatisfied customer alleged that the haleem served to him appeared to be from old stock, suggesting improper storage conditions as a possible cause of spoilage.

The incident has prompted concerns among consumers and raised questions about the quality control measures employed by the iconic eatery, especially during festive seasons when demand peaks for traditional delicacies like haleem. The management of Paradise Hotel is yet to respond to the allegations, leaving the public eagerly awaiting further clarification on the matter.