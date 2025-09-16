Group-1 Rankers’ Parents Demand Political Leaders Stop Using Their Children’s Futures as Pawns

Hyderabad: Parents of Group 1 rankers have called upon political parties to refrain from using their children’s futures as a political tool. They voiced their frustration over claims that certain candidates secured jobs by paying Rs. 3 crores.

At a press conference held at the Somajiguda Press Club on Tuesday, Group-1 rankers and their parents gathered to share their concerns. During the event, many parents were visibly emotional, voicing their distress over the false accusations being hurled at them.

“Please do not politicise the Group-1 exam issue. Some leaders are making unsubstantiated claims, and those who make such allegations need to provide evidence. We have taken out loans, skipped meals, and worked diligently to educate our children. Yet, some political figures are making ungrounded accusations that candidates have bought positions for Rs. 3 crores. We urge you not to jeopardize our children’s futures for your political agendas,” stated one parent of a Group I candidate.

The High Court issued a ruling on September 9 regarding the annulment of the Group-1 Mains results. The court addressed 12 petitions—some requesting the cancellation of the results and others opposing it—citing alleged irregularities in the administration and assessment of the Group-1 examinations. The verdict spanned 222 pages.

Lalitha, the mother of a candidate who secured the 67th rank, expressed that her son achieved his position through dedication and hard work, yet criticised certain leaders for politicising the Group-1 examination for their own interests.

“We have remained patient and tolerant. It is disheartening now. I haven’t even seen a bank balance of Rs. 30 lakh, let alone Rs. 3 crore. We dedicated ourselves to working tirelessly to provide for their education. Unfounded accusations should not be made. If anyone possesses evidence, they should present it to the media,” Lalitha remarked.

“Politicians are making unfounded accusations, claiming that our children are securing jobs through bribery. Unfortunately, leaders from certain parties continue to make these allegations even after the results have been announced. Please do not involve our children in political matters,” stated the father of a student who ranked 46th.