Parents Protest New Rule Mandating Telugu in Telangana Schools – Is it Fair?

Hyderabad: Parents in Telangana have expressed strong concerns over the state government’s recent decision to mandate Telugu as a compulsory subject for students in CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other board-affiliated schools. The policy, set to come into effect in the academic years 2025-26 and 2026-27, has led to widespread calls for reconsideration from parents, particularly those whose children frequently relocate between states.

Parents Express Concerns Over Mandatory Telugu Language Rule

In an email addressed to the Chief Minister’s Office and Education Department on Saturday, parent Runa Nandy voiced concerns about the challenges posed by the mandatory introduction of Telugu as a second language.

She pointed out that students who are entering Class IX without any prior instruction in the language would face significant difficulties in preparing for board exams. Nandy emphasized that it would be extremely challenging for students who have not studied Telugu from an early age to catch up and perform well in board exams, putting them at a disadvantage compared to their peers.

“For students moving from other states, mastering the language to the level required for board exams would be a tremendous pressure,” said Nandy, adding that many parents prefer their children to have the option to study Hindi, rather than being forced to learn Telugu.

Telangana Government’s New Policy on Telugu in Schools

The state government issued a directive that mandates the teaching of Telugu as a compulsory second language for students in Class IX and X starting in 2025. The memo, signed by Education Department Secretary Dr. Yogita Rana, stated that students studying under various boards including CBSE, ICSE, and IB would be required to learn Telugu. The objective is to promote the local language and preserve cultural heritage.

To ease the process for non-native Telugu speakers, the government plans to implement a simplified textbook titled ‘Vennela,’ aimed at making the language more accessible and engaging for students who are new to it.

Parents Seek Flexibility in Language Choice

Many parents argue that children should be allowed to choose their second language based on personal interest and regional requirements. They believe that forcing students to study a language they have not encountered before could lead to stress and academic pressure, especially when transitioning into Class IX or X.

The petitioners have urged the Education Minister to reconsider the decision, citing the diversity of language preferences and the unique challenges faced by students who have not been exposed to Telugu in their earlier years.

Next Steps and Government Response

The controversy surrounding the new Telugu language policy is likely to continue, with parents pushing for more flexibility in language choices. While the government has emphasized the importance of Telugu in preserving cultural identity, it remains to be seen whether any changes will be made in response to growing parental concerns.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing issue.