PayPal partners with NPCI International to bring UPI on global platform ‘PayPal World’

Mumbai: In a major step towards strengthening cross-border digital payments, PayPal and NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) on Tuesday announced a partnership to integrate Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on PayPal World.

The announcement was made at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai.

With this collaboration, UPI becomes one of the first launch partners on PayPal World, a new global platform that aims to connect leading payment systems and digital wallets across countries.

The integration will allow Indian consumers to use UPI for online payments on millions of businesses that accept PayPal.

Additionally, international travellers in India will be able to make payments seamlessly using their PayPal wallets through the UPI system.

PayPal World is designed to bring together major payment systems and wallets on a single, technology-agnostic platform, simplifying global commerce.

The platform uses open commerce APIs and a cloud-native, multi-region architecture to ensure secure, fast, and reliable transactions.

It is built with advanced security features and offers compatibility across devices and technologies.

Calling the partnership a “landmark moment,” Alex Chriss, President and CEO of PayPal, said, “The integration of UPI into PayPal World brings together one of the world’s most widely used domestic payment systems with a truly global digital wallet.”

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to build a more inclusive digital economy. It will unlock new opportunities for India’s small businesses and make payments easier for travellers worldwide,” Chriss added.

Ritesh Shukla, Managing Director and CEO of NPCI International, said that the integration marks a significant step in expanding UPI’s global reach.

“It aligns with our vision to make international payments easier, safer, and more accessible. This collaboration will benefit Indian users making payments abroad and help global businesses connect with a growing base of UPI users,” he said.