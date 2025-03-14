Hyderabad Resident Penalized for Using Drinking Water to Wash Vehicle: Second Case in a Week

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has intensified its crackdown on the misuse of drinking water, imposing fines on individuals found wasting potable water for non-essential purposes.

Second Violation in a Week

Just days after a person in Jubilee Hills was fined for washing a bike with drinking water, another similar case has surfaced. Authorities have received multiple complaints regarding the wastage of municipal water, prompting increased inspections across the city.

Strict Monitoring and Surprise Inspections

Following the growing number of complaints, water board officials have ramped up surveillance. General Managers (GMs) have been instructed to conduct inspections in their respective zones, ensuring that drinking water is being used responsibly.

During a recent inspection by O&M Division-6 GM Harishankar, a resident of Journalist Colony (House No. 8-2-293/82/J/A/20), identified as Yareta Shobha, was caught using drinking water to wash a vehicle. The officials imposed a fine of ₹1,000 for violating water board regulations.

Warning Against Water Misuse

The HMWSSB has warned residents that stringent action will be taken against those misusing drinking water. Strict penalties will be enforced on individuals found wasting water, and citizens are encouraged to report violations through customer care and direct complaints to officials.

With the increasing demand for water during summer, the authorities are determined to ensure optimal use of available resources and prevent wastage.