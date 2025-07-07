Pixel 10 Series to Rival iPhone 16 and Galaxy S25 Ultra with Premium Features
Google is all set to launch the highly anticipated Pixel 10 series in India on August 20, 2025. The new lineup includes four premium devices:
Google is all set to launch the highly anticipated Pixel 10 series in India on August 20, 2025. The new lineup includes four premium devices:
- Google Pixel 10
- Google Pixel 10 Pro
- Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
- Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (likely to launch later)
Table of Contents
Also Read: ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Crosses ₹140 Crore Mark at Box Office, Bounces Back on Day 16
The Pixel 10 series is expected to shake up the flagship smartphone market with cutting-edge hardware, new Tensor G5 chipsets, and enhanced AI features.
Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India (Expected)
The expected prices of the new Pixel 10 smartphones in India are as follows:
- Pixel 10 (Base variant): ₹79,999
- Pixel 10 Pro: ₹1,11,990
- Pixel 10 Pro XL: ₹1,39,990
These prices position the Pixel 10 series directly against the likes of the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Google Pixel 10 Specifications & Features
Pixel 10 (Base Model)
- Processor: Google Tensor G5
- Display: 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Camera: Triple rear camera setup
- 50MP main
- 12MP ultra-wide (down from 48MP)
- Additional sensor details awaited
- Battery: 4970mAh
- Charging: 29W fast charging
This model balances performance and affordability, ideal for users looking for a flagship Pixel without a premium price tag.
Pixel 10 Pro & Pixel 10 Pro XL (Flagship Variants)
- Processor: Google Tensor G5
- Display: Larger AMOLED panels (exact sizes vary)
- Camera Setup:
- 50MP main sensor
- 48MP ultra-wide sensor
- 48MP 5x telephoto zoom
- 42MP front-facing camera
- Battery:
- Pixel 10 Pro: 4870mAh
- Pixel 10 Pro XL: 5200mAh
- Charging:
- 29W wired
- 15W wireless
These devices are designed to compete with the best in the flagship segment, boasting exceptional photography and AI-powered features.
What to Expect from the Pixel 10 Series
The Pixel 10 lineup will likely focus heavily on AI integration, camera performance, and clean Android 15 experience. With Tensor G5, Google promises better performance, battery efficiency, and next-level photo capabilities.
While the official Pixel 10 series India launch date is August 20, sales may start a few days later via:
- Flipkart (official partner)
- Google Store
- Major retail chains