Pixel 10 Series to Rival iPhone 16 and Galaxy S25 Ultra with Premium Features

Google is all set to launch the highly anticipated Pixel 10 series in India on August 20, 2025. The new lineup includes four premium devices:

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (likely to launch later)

The Pixel 10 series is expected to shake up the flagship smartphone market with cutting-edge hardware, new Tensor G5 chipsets, and enhanced AI features.

Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India (Expected)

The expected prices of the new Pixel 10 smartphones in India are as follows:

Pixel 10 (Base variant) : ₹79,999

: ₹79,999 Pixel 10 Pro : ₹1,11,990

: ₹1,11,990 Pixel 10 Pro XL: ₹1,39,990

These prices position the Pixel 10 series directly against the likes of the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Google Pixel 10 Specifications & Features

Pixel 10 (Base Model)

Processor : Google Tensor G5

: Google Tensor G5 Display : 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Camera : Triple rear camera setup 50MP main 12MP ultra-wide (down from 48MP) Additional sensor details awaited

: Triple rear camera setup Battery : 4970mAh

: 4970mAh Charging: 29W fast charging

This model balances performance and affordability, ideal for users looking for a flagship Pixel without a premium price tag.

Pixel 10 Pro & Pixel 10 Pro XL (Flagship Variants)

Processor : Google Tensor G5

: Google Tensor G5 Display : Larger AMOLED panels (exact sizes vary)

: Larger AMOLED panels (exact sizes vary) Camera Setup : 50MP main sensor 48MP ultra-wide sensor 48MP 5x telephoto zoom 42MP front-facing camera

: Battery : Pixel 10 Pro: 4870mAh Pixel 10 Pro XL: 5200mAh

: Charging : 29W wired 15W wireless

:

These devices are designed to compete with the best in the flagship segment, boasting exceptional photography and AI-powered features.

What to Expect from the Pixel 10 Series

The Pixel 10 lineup will likely focus heavily on AI integration, camera performance, and clean Android 15 experience. With Tensor G5, Google promises better performance, battery efficiency, and next-level photo capabilities.

While the official Pixel 10 series India launch date is August 20, sales may start a few days later via: