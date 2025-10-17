Planning to Buy Gold? Here Are 5 Easy and Reliable Tips to Make Sure Your Gold Is Genuine

Hyderabad: As the festive season approaches, shopping excitement is picking up across India. Families are preparing for celebrations by buying new clothes, groceries, appliances, and gold, with gold remaining a top priority for many buyers.

Before purchasing, it’s crucial to ensure the purity and authenticity of gold. Experts recommend several reliable methods to verify gold:

1. Check for Hallmark:

Every gold piece weighing over 2 grams should carry a hallmark issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This mark indicates the purity (commonly 24K, 22K, or 18K) and includes the jeweler’s identification mark. Always ask for a certificate of authenticity to ensure the gold is genuine.

Also Read: Gold, silver hit record highs as global uncertainty fuels demand

2. Acid Test:

A small scratch is made on the gold, and nitric acid is applied. Pure gold does not react, while gold mixed with other metals may change color or corrode. This test is best performed by professionals to avoid damage.

3. Magnet Test:

Gold is naturally non-magnetic. If a strong magnet attracts the piece, it likely contains other metals. Though not foolproof, it provides a quick preliminary check.

4. Density (Float) Test:

Gold is heavy and does not float in water. Placing a piece in a glass of water can reveal whether it is genuine; floating or hovering may indicate the presence of lighter metals.

5. Ceramic Plate Test:

Rubbing gold gently on an unglazed ceramic plate produces a golden streak if it is pure, while mixed or fake gold leaves a black or grey mark. This is an easy, non-damaging method to check authenticity.

By following these simple checks, buyers can make informed decisions and ensure that their investment in gold is both safe and genuine.