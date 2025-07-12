PM Modi Hands Over 51,000 Job Letters at Rozgar Mela; Total Appointments Cross 10 Lakh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited candidates during the 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela, the government’s nationwide employment drive. The appointments span various central government departments and ministries, marking another step in the Centre’s push toward job creation and youth empowerment.

PM Modi Urges Youth to Serve with Dedication

Addressing the new recruits via video conferencing, PM Modi congratulated them and called on the youth to embrace their roles with a sense of purpose and public service. The Rozgar Mela events were conducted simultaneously at 47 different locations across India.

“This is not merely a job offer. It is a responsibility and a chance to contribute to nation-building,” the Prime Minister said.

Roles in Railways, Health, Home Affairs, and More

The appointees will serve in various ministries including:

Ministry of Railways

Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Ministry of Labour and Employment

Department of Posts

The appointments were made through structured and transparent recruitment processes, and the candidates are expected to take up posts in different regions across the country.

Rozgar Mela: Empowering Youth, Strengthening Institutions

Since its launch in 2022, the Rozgar Mela initiative has facilitated the distribution of over 10 lakh appointment letters, reflecting the government’s continued commitment to tackling unemployment and filling critical staffing gaps in the public sector.

PM Modi highlighted the importance of Rozgar Mela as a platform that empowers India’s youth and ensures that government recruitment is more efficient, inclusive, and regionally representative.

Training and Induction for New Recruits

Newly hired personnel will undergo structured induction and training programs to help them transition into their roles effectively. This step is part of the government’s efforts to enhance productivity and public service standards.

Rozgar Mela: Formalizing Existing Recruitment, Not Creating New Jobs

It’s important to note that the Rozgar Mela does not create new jobs; instead, it formalizes and celebrates the appointment of candidates already selected through existing recruitment exams and procedures. These appointments typically involve central departments, PSUs, and defence services.

What’s Next for Rozgar Mela?

Going forward, the government plans to continue conducting Rozgar Mela events regularly to fill pending vacancies and bring more skilled youth into the fold of public administration and services.