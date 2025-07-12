Who Can and Cannot Get PM Kisan Samman Nidhi? Full Eligibility Explained

New Delhi: Beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana are eagerly waiting for the 20th installment, which is expected to be transferred soon. Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 annually in three equal installments via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). However, the government has made it clear that to receive the upcoming payment, farmers must complete key formalities without delay.

Mandatory Steps to Receive PM Kisan 20th Installment

1. Complete e-KYC

Farmers must complete their electronic KYC (e-KYC) via the PM Kisan portal or by visiting a Common Service Center (CSC). OTP-based e-KYC is available online, while biometric authentication is mandatory at CSCs.

2. Link Aadhaar to Bank Account

Ensure that your Aadhaar number is linked to your active bank account. Payments will not be processed if the linking is incomplete.

3. Verify Bank Account Details

Double-check your account number and IFSC code. Incorrect details can result in failed transactions and missed payments.

4. Fix Land Record Issues

Any discrepancy or incompleteness in your land ownership documents must be resolved with local revenue officials. Such issues can lead to cancellation of eligibility.

5. Check Beneficiary Status

Visit www.pmkisan.gov.in to check your beneficiary status, application progress, and previous installment details.

Ensure your mobile number is up-to-date to receive OTP alerts and scheme notifications.

Visit the PM Kisan website

Go to the ‘Farmers Corner’

Click on ‘Update Mobile Number’

Enter your registration or Aadhaar number

Submit the CAPTCHA and proceed

Follow on-screen instructions to complete the update

According to media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may release the 20th installment of PM Kisan on July 20 during a proposed visit to Motihari, Bihar. However, there is no official confirmation yet from the government.

Don’t Miss Out on Your PM Kisan Benefits

Farmers are advised to complete all required steps immediately to ensure timely receipt of the ₹2,000 installment under the scheme. Any delay or error may result in payment being withheld or cancelled.