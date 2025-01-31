PM Modi Hints at New Initiatives for Women, Poor, and Middle Class Ahead of Union Budget

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hinted at upcoming measures aimed at benefiting the poor, middle class, and women as he laid out his government’s vision just a day before the Union Budget is set to be presented in Parliament.

PM Modi’s Pre-Budget Remarks

During his customary pre-session remarks to the media, PM Modi invoked Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, and expressed his prayers for the well-being of the poor and middle class. He emphasized the importance of ensuring equal rights for women, free from religious or sectarian divides, and assured that significant decisions towards this goal would be made during the Budget Session, which commenced on Friday.

Women’s Dignity at the Forefront of Government Plans

PM Modi highlighted the government’s commitment to the dignity of women, who have been a focal point of the ruling BJP’s welfare initiatives. He mentioned that several historic bills and proposals would be discussed during the session, leading to the enactment of laws aimed at strengthening the nation.

President Murmu Echoes Focus on the Poor and Middle Class

President Droupadi Murmu, in her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, also underscored the government’s focus on the poor, middle class, and other key groups. She stated, “Today, the nation is witnessing major decisions and policies being implemented at an extraordinary speed, with the highest priority given to the poor, middle class, youth, women, and farmers.”

Strong Commitment to Uplift Key Sections of Society

As the Union Budget approaches, both PM Modi and President Murmu’s remarks signal a strong commitment to policies focused on uplifting these key sections of society.