Fight Against Obesity: PM Modi Launches Nationwide Awareness Drive with 10 Prominent Figures

New Delhi: In a significant push toward a healthier India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited ten renowned personalities to champion a national movement against obesity.

This initiative aligns with his Fit India campaign and aims to promote awareness about healthy eating habits, particularly reducing the consumption of excessive edible oil.

Prominent Figures Leading the Obesity Awareness Drive

The ten influential figures nominated by PM Modi include:

Omar Abdullah – Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir

– Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Anand Mahindra – Business magnate and Chairman of Mahindra Group

– Business magnate and Chairman of Mahindra Group Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) – Actor-turned-politician

– Actor-turned-politician Manu Bhaker – Olympic shooter and medalist

– Olympic shooter and medalist Mirabai Chanu – Olympic weightlifting champion

– Olympic weightlifting champion Mohanlal – Veteran Indian actor

– Veteran Indian actor R. Madhavan – Bollywood and South Indian cinema star

– Bollywood and South Indian cinema star Shreya Ghoshal – Popular playback singer

– Popular playback singer Sudha Murthy – Philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP

– Philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Nandan Nilekani – Infosys co-founder and technology visionary

A Chain of Nominations to Expand the Movement

PM Modi has urged these ten individuals to further nominate ten more people each, exponentially increasing the movement’s reach and impact across India.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister stated, “As mentioned in yesterday’s Mann Ki Baat, I would like to nominate these ten people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate ten more individuals each so that our movement gains momentum! Collectively, let us make India fitter and healthier.”

PM Modi’s Emphasis on Obesity in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

In his monthly radio program, ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ on Sunday, PM Modi praised India’s emergence as a global sporting powerhouse and highlighted the growing obesity crisis in the country.

He referenced discussions at the National Games’ opening ceremony in Dehradun, where he underscored the urgent need to combat rising obesity levels in India.

Alarming Obesity Statistics in India

Citing World Health Organization (WHO) data, PM Modi warned that:

One in every eight Indians is affected by obesity.

is affected by obesity. Obesity cases have doubled in recent years , signaling a public health crisis.

, signaling a public health crisis. Childhood obesity has increased fourfold, raising serious concerns about the future health of India’s youth.

Obesity is linked to severe health complications, including:

Heart disease

Diabetes

Hypertension (High blood pressure)

Also Read | PM Modi to be guest of honour in Mauritius 57th National Day celebrations

Expert Insights on Combating Obesity

To strengthen this movement, PM Modi has invited experts and sporting legends to provide guidance and awareness, including:

Neeraj Chopra – Olympic gold medalist in javelin throw

– Olympic gold medalist in javelin throw Nikhat Zareen – World boxing champion

– World boxing champion Dr. Devi Shetty – Renowned cardiologist and healthcare expert

These prominent figures will contribute their knowledge and strategies to help Indians embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Reducing Edible Oil Consumption: A Key Message

PM Modi strongly urged citizens to reduce excessive oil consumption in their diets. He emphasized that making informed dietary choices is not just a personal decision but a societal responsibility.

“Using less oil in food and addressing obesity is not just a personal preference but also a responsibility towards our families and society. Excessive oil intake can lead to many diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension,” he stated.

Call to Action: Small Changes for a Healthier Future

PM Modi stressed that small yet effective lifestyle changes can significantly improve health outcomes. He encouraged:

Mindful eating habits – Choosing fresh, nutritious foods over processed options.

– Choosing fresh, nutritious foods over processed options. Regular physical activity – Engaging in sports, yoga, and exercise to maintain fitness.

– Engaging in sports, yoga, and exercise to maintain fitness. Community participation – Encouraging family and friends to adopt healthier choices together.

“By making small changes in our food habits, we can create a stronger, fitter, and disease-free future. Without delay, we must step up our efforts and implement these changes in our lives. Together, we can achieve this goal in a fun and engaging way,” PM Modi concluded.