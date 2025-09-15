Police lathi-charge Sub-Inspector, Constable candidates in Patna; woman aspirant injured

Patna: Tension erupted in Patna on Monday when police lathi-charged aspirants to the posts of Sub-Inspector and Constables who were marching with their demands for recruitment. The clash left several injured, including a female candidate whose leg was reportedly fractured.

Hundreds of candidates began their protest march from Patna College, intending to surround Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence.

The marchers broke through barricades at JP Golambar and reached Dakbungla Chauraha, where they were intercepted by police.

When candidates attempted to move forward, police resorted to a lathi-charge near Kotwali, triggering chaos.

During the confrontation, police detained Roshan Anand, a teacher who was leading the protest.

As he was being taken away in a police vehicle, angry aspirants surrounded the car and raised slogans.

The strong pushback forced the police to release Roshan Anand, after which the situation calmed slightly.

Speaking to reporters, Roshan Anand said, “Vacancies for Sub-Inspector and Constable posts have not been released for the last two years. Despite repeated demands, the Bihar government is ignoring us. With the Model Code of Conduct set to be implemented soon, this could be the last chance. We demand that the government issue a notification before the elections.”

The candidates have vowed to continue their agitation until the government responds to their demands.

On September 11, special land survey contract workers staged a massive protest outside the BJP state office in Patna.

The workers’ agitation created a major ruckus at the venue.

These contract workers had staged a protest, which ended in a police lathi-charge. Several agitating workers were injured in that lathi-charge.

Following the incident, they again protested at the BJP office in Patna on September 13.

The workers’ agitation created such a ruckus that BJP chief J.P. Nadda’s scheduled meeting with party leaders at the office had to be shifted to the Circuit House.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha assured the protesting workers of action.