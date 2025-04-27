Pooja Hegde Stuns in 70-Year-Old Saree from Her Vintage Closet

Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde took a nostalgic journey down memory lane by donning a 70-year-old Kanjivaram saree from her vintage closet. The ‘Deva’ actress looked ethereal as she posed in the green saree, featuring a beautiful blue border, paired with a matching blouse.

True to her Southern roots, Hegde completed her ensemble with a gold necklace, complimentary earrings, and green bangles. To elevate her look, she added a gajra to her hair, which was styled open with a middle part.

A Sentimental Tribute to Her Grandmother

In her social media post, Pooja Hegde shared how wearing this saree brought back memories of her grandmother, who was often seen in similar Kanjivaram sarees. She recalled the fresh smell of mallige (jasmine) in the house before weddings, and the earthy scent of wet Mangalore mud after the first rains.

Hegde captioned the post, “From the vintage closet, a 70 YEAR old stunning saree.. It took me back to the images of my beautiful Ajji (grandma) in her kanjivarams going about her day, the fresh smell of mallige in the house before getting ready to go for a wedding and the aromas of the wet Mangalore mud after the first rains…Oh, the beauty in the simplest things. Through the lens of time.. #retro.”

Pooja Hegde’s Upcoming Project: ‘Retro’

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde will soon be seen in the Tamil romantic entertainer Retro, where she stars opposite actor Surya. The film’s track Kanimaa has already garnered a tremendous response from music lovers, with fans recreating the hookstep on social media.

Expressing her excitement, Hegde shared, “I am filled with joy upon seeing all the love and appreciation coming in for the ‘Kanimaa’ song and the hookstep. My social media is filled with people recreating the hookstep and enjoying the vibe of the track. Seeing everyone grooving to the song, there’s no bigger validation as a performer. I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy Retro on the big screens. See you in theatres!”