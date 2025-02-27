Pooja Hegde to Shake a Leg in a Special Dance Number for Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’

Chennai: Actress Pooja Hegde will be seen performing a special dance number in the upcoming action-packed film Coolie, starring the legendary Rajinikanth in the lead role. The peppy track is composed by music director Anirudh Ravichander and will be one of the film’s highlights.

Sun Pictures Confirms Pooja Hegde’s Dance Number

On Thursday morning, Sun Pictures, the production house behind Coolie, confirmed Pooja Hegde’s involvement in the special dance sequence. The production house made the announcement via its official X (formerly Twitter) account, saying, “Yes, you guessed it right! @hegdepooja from the sets of #Coolie.”

Coolie Nears Completion with Star-Studded Cast

Coolie is currently in the final stages of shooting. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is an action thriller that has generated significant buzz due to its star-studded cast and intriguing storyline. In January, Rajinikanth headed to Thailand to shoot for the film, where he confirmed that 70% of the film had already been completed prior to the Thailand schedule, which took place from January 13 to January 28.

A Star-Studded Cast for Coolie

Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie will feature a stellar ensemble cast, including Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada actor Upendra, and veteran actors Sathyaraj and Soubin Shahir. Bollywood star Aamir Khan is also reported to be playing a cameo in the film.

The film will also see Shruti Haasan, Rebe Monica John, and Junior MGR in pivotal roles, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

A Historic Reunion: Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj Together After 38 Years

One of the most exciting aspects of Coolie is the reunion of Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj, who will share screen space after almost 38 years. The two actors last appeared together in the 1986 Tamil film Mr. Bharath, in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth’s father. This marks a historic collaboration, especially considering that Sathyaraj had turned down previous offers to act in Rajinikanth’s films, including Enthiran and Sivaji.

Coolie Focuses on Gold Smuggling and Not Part of LCU

Coolie will revolve around the theme of gold smuggling, adding an intriguing layer to its action thriller genre. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has also clarified that Coolie will be a standalone film and will not be a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which has already captured the attention of film enthusiasts.

Technical Team Behind the Film

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography is being handled by Girish Gangadharan. The editing is done by Philomin Raj, and the film is produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures.

Coolie, Rajinikanth’s 171st film, has generated massive anticipation due to its star power, storyline, and the return of iconic actors to the screen. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, which promises to be a grand spectacle.