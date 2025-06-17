Pooja Hegde will always be a ‘Kanjivaram girl’

Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde has expressed her timeless love for Kanjivaram sarees, proudly calling herself a “Kanjivaram girl.”

Elegant in Aubergine and Gold

Pooja took to Instagram to share stunning images and clips from a recent photoshoot. Draped in an exquisite aubergine and gold-hued Kanjivaram saree, she completed her traditional look with drop earrings, a choker, and matching bangles. Her makeup was subtle with nude lips, and her long straight black hair was left open, enhancing the ethnic grace.

Also Read: Telangana Man Climbs Water Tank After Being Denied Indiramma Housing

She captioned the post:

“Once a Kanjivaram girl, always a Kanjivaram girl.”

Kanjivaram Sarees: A South Indian Treasure

Kanjivaram sarees are celebrated for their South Indian heritage and crafted from pure mulberry silk. Known for their rich texture, vibrant colors, and intricate craftsmanship, they hold a timeless place in Indian fashion.

Upcoming Film: Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain

On the professional front, Pooja will next be seen in “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain,” directed by David Dhawan. The film stars Varun Dhawan in the lead, alongside a stellar ensemble cast including:

Mrunal Thakur

Mouni Roy

Chunkey Panday

Maniesh Paul

Jimmy Shergill

Rakesh Bedi

Ali Asgar

Kubbra Sait

Rohit Saraf

Rajeev Khandelwal

Nitish Nirmal

Sreeleela

Inspired by a Classic Bollywood Tune

The film’s title draws inspiration from the popular track “Ishq Sona Hai” featured in Dhawan’s 1999 hit Biwi No.1, which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the TIPS banner, the film’s release date is yet to be officially announced.

Last Seen in Retro with Suriya

Pooja was last seen in “Retro,” a romantic action drama helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, co-starring Suriya.

In the film, Suriya plays Paarivel “Paari” Kannan, an orphan raised by a gangster. His journey unravels betrayal, a violent cult, and the mystery of his origins, all while trying to fulfill a prophecy and reunite with his lost love, Rukmini (played by Pooja Hegde).