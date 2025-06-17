Telangana Man Climbs Water Tank After Being Denied Indiramma Housing

Warangal: A man from a remote Telangana village staged a dramatic protest by climbing a water tank after he was allegedly denied a house under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

The incident occurred in Charuvu Kommu Tanda village, located in Parvathagiri Mandal of Warangal district.

Protester Claims Repeated Requests Ignored

The man, identified as Suman, had reportedly applied multiple times for a house under the state-run housing scheme. According to sources, he had lost his previous home in a fire accident some years ago and has since been living in difficult conditions.

Despite repeated appeals to local officials, his name was not included in the recently released beneficiary list of the Indiramma housing scheme. Feeling neglected and helpless, Suman climbed the village’s water tank to draw attention to his plight.

Tense Moments as Protest Grips Village

Villagers attempted to persuade him to come down, but he refused and continued his protest atop the tank. The incident triggered panic in the locality, with residents fearing for his safety.

The situation was brought under control after police and fire brigade teams arrived at the scene. After a lengthy negotiation, officials were able to safely bring Suman down from the water tank.

Protest Raises Questions on Scheme Transparency

The protest has sparked widespread discussion on the transparency and implementation of the Indiramma Housing Scheme in rural Telangana. Locals have criticized the alleged irregularities in beneficiary selection, demanding fair treatment for all deserving applicants.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the exclusion of Suman’s name from the housing list.