Posters Against Sandeshkhali Survivor Appear Day After BJP Announces Her Name as Candidate

In the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announcing Sandeshkhali survivor Rekha Patra as a candidate for the upcoming polls, handwritten posters have emerged in various locations in Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, expressing opposition to her nomination.

The BJP, which recently revealed Patra as its candidate for the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, faced immediate backlash as posters with slogans like “We don’t want Rekha as a candidate” and “We don’t want Rekha Patra as BJP candidate” appeared on Monday.

While the ruling party in the state denied any involvement, the BJP pointed fingers at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing them of orchestrating the smear campaign.

Despite not formally joining the BJP ranks yet, Patra, who hails from the Sandeshkhali area, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the candidature, vowing to advocate for the victims of Sandeshkhali.

Amit Malviya, a prominent BJP leader, hailed Patra’s nomination as a powerful symbol of the party’s solidarity with the women of Sandeshkhali and Bengal, emphasizing the need for addressing the plight of those affected by incidents like the Sandeshkhali tragedy.

The incident underscores the escalating political tensions in West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled to take place in seven phases starting from April 19 and concluding on June 1, with the counting of votes set for June 4.