Power Outage in Several Areas of Hyderabad on Saturday Due to Repairs, Check Your Area

Residents in multiple areas under Greenland’s ADE will experience power disruptions on Saturday due to maintenance and repair work, ADE Charan Singh informed.

Mohammed Yousuf8 March 2025 - 13:35
Hyderabad: Residents in multiple areas under Greenland’s ADE will experience power disruptions on Saturday due to maintenance and repair work, ADE Charan Singh informed. The power cuts will be scheduled in different phases throughout the afternoon.

Area-Wise Power Disruption Schedule

  • 1 PM to 2 PM: Areas under Intergraph feeders, including 11kV Kamath Lingapur House, Prakashnagar Extension, Water Tank, Kamath Lingapur House, and Intergraph areas, will face power outages.
  • 2 PM to 3 PM: Power supply will be affected in Swaraj Nagar feeder areas, including Swaraj Nagar Site-2, Sai Baba Nagar, Parvata Nagar, Allapur, and Banjara Nagar.
  • 3 PM to 4 PM: Areas under The Hindu feeders, including Ameerpet MCH Market, Aparajita Colony, Sadat Manzil, MCH Market, SRT Colony, Venkat Plaza, Orra, and Krishna Jewellers, will experience power cuts.

Authorities have advised residents to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements during the scheduled outages.

