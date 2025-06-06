Preity Zinta Pens Emotional Note for Punjab Kings and Fans After IPL 2025 Exit

Mumbai: After Punjab Kings’ heartbreaking defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025, team co-owner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta took to Instagram to express pride in her team’s performance and gratitude towards fans.

“The Journey Was Spectacular,” Says Preity Zinta

In a touching message, the ‘Veer Zaara’ star described this IPL season as one of the most exciting and inspiring journeys for the Punjab Kings.

“It didn’t end the way we wanted, but the journey was spectacular,” Preity wrote, praising the grit and determination shown by the players throughout the season.

Also Read: Bakra Eid 2025: UP Police on High Alert to Ensure Peaceful Celebrations

She especially highlighted the team’s captaincy and the standout performance of uncapped Indian players, noting how they dominated the league despite the odds.

Punjab Kings Overcome Injuries, Venue Changes, and Setbacks

Zinta acknowledged the unique challenges the team faced this year:

Injuries to key players

Loss of players to national duty

Temporary pause in the tournament

Transferred home games to other states

A stadium evacuation incident

Despite the turbulence, the team managed to top the points table after a decade and reach the IPL 2025 final, making it a memorable season for fans.

Preity Thanks the “Sher Squad” for Unwavering Support

A large part of Zinta’s post was dedicated to the Punjab Kings fans, fondly referred to as the Sher Squad.

“Whatever we are & how far we have reached is all because of you,” she said, promising that the team will return stronger next year:

“The job is still half done… we’ll come back to finish it.”

Punjab Kings Still Chasing Their First IPL Trophy

Despite being part of the IPL since its inception, Punjab Kings are yet to win a championship title. Their spirited run in IPL 2025, however, has left fans hopeful and proud.

Zinta ended her message with love and gratitude: