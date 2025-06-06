Bakra Eid 2025: UP Police on High Alert to Ensure Peaceful Celebrations

New Delhi: As Eid al-Adha (Bakra Eid) approaches, the Uttar Pradesh Police have heightened security across key districts to ensure communal harmony and smooth celebrations. From Meerut to Ghazipur, authorities have deployed special units, conducted peace meetings, and are actively monitoring social media to prevent any untoward incidents.

Heavy Police Deployment in Key Districts

In districts like Meerut, Aligarh, Etawah, and Ghazipur, the administration has rolled out multi-layered security with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Local Intelligence Units (LIU), and civil police on the ground.

Control rooms have been established for real-time monitoring

Peace committee meetings involving all communities have been held

Zonal and sector-based patrol assignments have been issued

Meerut Police Monitoring in Real-Time

SSP Vipin Tada confirmed a comprehensive plan:

“PAC, civil police, and LIU teams have been deployed. Public sacrifices, banned animal slaughter, and offering of prayers in open areas are strictly prohibited. A control room and joint oversight by the SSP and DM will ensure constant vigilance.”

He warned that misinformation on social media will be met with strict legal action.

Aligarh Uses Drone Surveillance for Crowd Control

DCP Mayank Pathak said:

“Two companies of RAF and PAC have been deployed. Drone cameras will monitor sensitive areas, and intelligence units are giving real-time updates. Anyone spreading hate or misinformation online will face consequences.”

Etawah Implements Zonal Patrol Strategy

SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava highlighted a zonal and sectoral approach:

“Magistrates and police personnel have been assigned to sectors. A Central Peace Committee has been briefed. Officials will remain on patrol throughout the day to ensure peace.”

Ghazipur Police Enforce Strict Guidelines

SP Iraj Raja stressed the importance of private sacrifices and prayer locations:

“Sacrifices must not occur in public. Banned animals are strictly off-limits. Full deployment will be in place from morning prayers to late night, both in urban and rural areas.”

Significance of Bakra Eid (Eid al-Adha)

Observed in the month of Zul Hijjah, Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to God, marking it as one of Islam’s holiest festivals. The occasion includes prayers, sacrifice, and charity, but must be observed within the boundaries of law and public order.

Final Appeal for Peace and Compliance

UP Police urge citizens to celebrate Bakrid respectfully, follow all state guidelines, and report suspicious activities. With joint efforts from law enforcement and the public, authorities hope for a peaceful and joyous Bakrid 2025 across the state.