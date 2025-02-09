President Droupadi Murmu to Participate in Maha Kumbh, Take Holy Dip at Sangam

Prayagraj: President Droupadi Murmu is all set to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday. She will mark her visit with a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, one of the most sacred sites in Hinduism.

Ceremonial Dip at Triveni Sangam and Prayers at Sacred Sites

President Murmu will begin her day by taking a ceremonial holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, a confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati rivers. Her participation emphasizes the deep spiritual significance of the event. The first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, also took a dip at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh, reinforcing the tradition of the nation’s leaders joining the revered pilgrimage.

Visit to Akshayavat Tree and Bade Hanuman Temple

Following her ritual bath, President Murmu will visit the Akshayavat tree, considered a symbol of immortality in Hindu culture. The tree is mentioned in ancient scriptures and holds immense religious importance. Additionally, she will pray at the Bade Hanuman Temple, seeking blessings for the well-being and prosperity of the nation.

Exploring the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre

As part of her visit, President Murmu will also explore the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre. This innovative initiative integrates modern technology with spiritual practices, offering visitors and devotees both local and international an immersive digital experience of the grand Maha Kumbh Mela.

Enhanced Security Arrangements for President’s Visit

In light of the President’s visit, the authorities have made stringent security arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all attendees. The presence of President Murmu during the Maha Kumbh Mela will undoubtedly enhance the cultural and spiritual significance of this revered event, making it a historic occasion for both Prayagraj and the nation.

President Murmu’s participation in this auspicious event will inspire millions of devotees across India, strengthening the religious and cultural bonds that unite the nation.