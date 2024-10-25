Health experts indicate that the risk of breast cancer in women increases with age, making it essential to take preventive measures. Statistics reveal that the risk of breast cancer in women rises every year. According to a 2022 report, approximately 20 million women worldwide are affected by breast cancer, with 670,000 deaths attributed to the disease. This number is expected to reach 30 million annually by 2040. Therefore, women must adopt precautions to prevent breast cancer.

American radiologist Dr. Nicole Safier states that as women age, their risk of developing breast cancer rises. Family history may also contribute to this risk. Furthermore, the use of high-toxin foods and cosmetic products in daily life can elevate the chances of developing this disease. In light of this, adopting a healthy diet and lifestyle is crucial to mitigate the risk of cancer. Below are five foods that can be particularly beneficial in this regard.

Spinach

Spinach is rich in carotenoids, which can significantly reduce the risk of breast cancer. Experts suggest that individuals who regularly include spinach in their diet can reduce their risk of breast cancer by up to 28%. This finding is supported by a study conducted over 20 years involving 32,000 women. Therefore, women are encouraged to incorporate spinach into their daily meals to help prevent breast cancer.

Garlic

Garlic also plays a vital role in reducing the risk of breast cancer. It contains properties that can destroy cancer cells and reduce inflammation. Consequently, women are advised to consume garlic daily.

Turmeric

Experts recommend that eating a handful of blueberries daily can also lower the risk of breast cancer. The flavonoids and anthocyanins found in blueberries help prevent cancer. Additionally, studies indicate that women who regularly consume fish can lower their risk of breast cancer by 14%. Turmeric is another effective agent in cancer prevention, as it is rich in anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, providing protection against cancer.

Experts assert that if women incorporate these foods into their daily diets, they can significantly reduce their risk of developing breast cancer.